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Metro Detroit Weather: Storms in SE Michigan subside, shower chance lingers

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FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published August 11, 2026 6:43 AM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:43 AM EDT
Not as hot for Tuesday but spotty showers stick around
Not as hot for Tuesday but spotty showers stick around

Not as hot for Tuesday but spotty showers stick around

Lori Pinson has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - Storms and severe weather have already been a factor this morning. 

Dig deeper:

Heavy rain is moving Downriver at this hour, coming from Lenawee County.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 a.m., but there are still downpours throughout the area. 

Blissfield, Adrian, Dundee, Monroe, Temperance, and Luna Pier are all experiencing heavy rain this morning due to a stationary boundary to our south.

Most of the potentially severe weather will remain south of Detroit, but some redevelopment may occur this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures today are a little cooler, near 83 degrees, but it still feels muggy. 

A break from the high humidity by Friday with cooler temperatures toward the weekend.

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