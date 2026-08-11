Metro Detroit Weather: Storms in SE Michigan subside, shower chance lingers
FOX 2 - Storms and severe weather have already been a factor this morning.
Dig deeper:
Heavy rain is moving Downriver at this hour, coming from Lenawee County.
A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 a.m., but there are still downpours throughout the area.
Blissfield, Adrian, Dundee, Monroe, Temperance, and Luna Pier are all experiencing heavy rain this morning due to a stationary boundary to our south.
Most of the potentially severe weather will remain south of Detroit, but some redevelopment may occur this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures today are a little cooler, near 83 degrees, but it still feels muggy.
A break from the high humidity by Friday with cooler temperatures toward the weekend.