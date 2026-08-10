How to watch the Lions preseason game with Bengals Thursday

The Brief The Lions return to action Thursday for the first game of the preseason. Detroit is on the road against the Bengals. FOX 2 has you covered - from before kickoff, to the game, and postgame from the locker room.



For the first time, the 2026 Detroit Lions hit the field on Thursday in Cincinnati.

Big picture view:

Don't expect to see much of the starters – but there are still position battles to track, including our first chance to look at the new rookie class.

A big piece of that rookie group is first round pick Blake Miller. The right tackle is a part of the new offensive line, which has undergone big changes.

In addition to the offensive line, watch the defensive backfield too. Rookie corner back Keith Abney II also takes on a bigger role than expected after former first rounder Terrion Arnold's release following off-field legal issues.

How to watch the Lions

FOX 2 has you covered from pregame to postgame and the game in-between. Watch everything on FOX 2, out website and the FOX Local app.

At 6:30 watch Home of the Lions Pregame for the latest news out of camp, rolling into Cincy.

At 7 p.m., kickoff. We'll have all the action as the Lions battle the Bengals in the Queen City.

At 10 p.m. Home of the Lions Postgame. Lomas Brown joins us to break down the game.

You'll also hear from Lions Coach Dan Campbell and from some of the players after the game.

Lions players to watch

The rookie group will be interesting - especially as the Lions look for a pass rush partner to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

The solution might lie with second round edge rusher Derrick Moore, the former Michigan Wolverine.

Other rookies in addition to Miller, Moore and Abney include linebacker Jimmy Rolder and defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard.

Unfortunately, we won't get to check out Kendrick Law, as the rookie receiver from Kentucky tore his ACL during an OTA practice this summer.

Related: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions reach three-year, $67.5 million agreement

Lions positions to watch

Now that the Lions have made star Jahmyr Gibbs the highest-paid running back in the NFL, there has to be some holes cleared for him by the offensive line to speed through.

Penei Sewell has shifted to left tackle, with Miller projected to start on the right side. How quickly he adjusts at the next level, remains to be seen.

At center the preseason looked like a good chance to get a look at Cade Mays – the Lions big free agent signing. As of Monday a wrist injury has sidelined him with the team looking for a replacement in the short term.

In the secondary there are more things to figure out. Along with Arnold's exit, starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph won't be back until mid-to-late season.

After two injury-plagued seasons, 2024 second-round cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. gets time in the spotlight - but after so much lost time, will it be too bright?

Backup quarterback is in flux after Teddy Bridgewater left the team to retire.

The team acquired Josh Dobbs, while undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer looks to make a lasting first impression.

Last season for the Lions

Simply put, a missed opportunity. Detroit's 9-8 finish left many frustrated - most of all Coach Dan Campbell.

And for the first time in three seasons, the Lions ended up watching the NFL Playoffs on TV with the rest of us after failing to make the postseason.

"Not good enough, we didn't get in. I mean, we underachieved, so not good," Campbell said. "I would give myself a freaking F."

Despite sweeping the NFC North champion Bears, the Lions finished in last place.