Metro Detroit Weather: Temps warm up, still muggy Thursday

Happy Thursday, the visibility is much better than this time yesterday morning. So we have already have an easier start, and we're not necessarily seeing much in terms of rain here locally, either.

Timeline:

As we head through the next couple of hours, numbers are going to warm up outside.

Later on Thursday night, we could see a passing light shower, especially south of the city.

We're already pretty much up there in the low seventies currently this morning. There's partly cloudy skies mixing in with some cloud cover.

If you have plans to head out to Comerica Park, the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. with temps in the low 80s. It is still going to be a little humid, but a nice day to be watching some baseball.

Our temps will be the mid 80s today, a little less humid but not by much.

Then as we move forward especially Friday into Saturday, that's when we see humidity levels drop.

On Friday the high will be 84, and 81 for Saturday.

Rain arrives very, very late Saturday.

On Sunday, a little bit warmer at 84 with scattered showers.

Monday: A little cooler at 80 degrees with partly cloudy conditions.

Now something will be contending with two over the next couple of days is a little bit of some wildfire smoke coming out of the Pacific Northwest that will funnel into the Great Lakes, including the state of Michigan begins to filter out though, as we head through the day Friday.

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