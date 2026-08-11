Detroit mother demands answers after police raid on her home

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The Brief A Detroit mother is asking questions after she said police wrongly raided her home. This took place at around 5 a.m. when a mother and her three children were sleeping.



A mother of three is demanding answers after she says her home was wrongfully raided by Detroit police early Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

An investigation is ongoing, as this allegedly took place at around 5 a.m. when a mother and her three children were sleeping.

That’s when Lanora Jordan says Detroit police forced their way into her home.

Interview with mother accusing Detroit police

FOX 2 talked with Jordan about what happened at that moment.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The other side:

Detroit police sent a statement regarding this incident saying:

"The Department obtained an authorized search warrant for the location in question, in connection to a homicide investigation that we are actively investigating."

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