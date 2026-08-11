Detroit mother demands answers after police raid on her home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother of three is demanding answers after she says her home was wrongfully raided by Detroit police early Tuesday morning.
What they're saying:
An investigation is ongoing, as this allegedly took place at around 5 a.m. when a mother and her three children were sleeping.
That’s when Lanora Jordan says Detroit police forced their way into her home.
Interview with mother accusing Detroit police
FOX 2 talked with Jordan about what happened at that moment.
You can watch the full interview in the player above.
The other side:
Detroit police sent a statement regarding this incident saying:
"The Department obtained an authorized search warrant for the location in question, in connection to a homicide investigation that we are actively investigating."
Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:
The Source: FOX 2's Ingrid Kelley talked with homeowner Lanora Jordan for information on this report.