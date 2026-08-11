Expand / Collapse search

Detroit mother demands answers after police raid on her home

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 11, 2026 5:51 PM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 5:51 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A Detroit mother is asking questions after she said police wrongly raided her home.
    • This took place at around 5 a.m. when a mother and her three children were sleeping.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother of three is demanding answers after she says her home was wrongfully raided by Detroit police early Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

An investigation is ongoing, as this allegedly took place at around 5 a.m. when a mother and her three children were sleeping.

That’s when Lanora Jordan says Detroit police forced their way into her home.

Interview with mother accusing Detroit police

Woman accuses police of wrongfully raiding Detroit home
Woman accuses police of wrongfully raiding Detroit home

Woman accuses police of wrongfully raiding Detroit home

A mother of three is demanding answers after she says her home was wrongfully raided by Detroit police early Tuesday morning.

FOX 2 talked with Jordan about what happened at that moment. 

You can watch the full interview in the player above. 

The other side:

Detroit police sent a statement regarding this incident saying:

"The Department obtained an authorized search warrant for the location in question, in connection to a homicide investigation that we are actively investigating."

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:

Livestream

The Source: FOX 2's Ingrid Kelley talked with homeowner Lanora Jordan for information on this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit