Metro Detroit weather: Tuesday brings warmer temps, rain moves in late

A milder start to the day, as much as 10 degrees warmer when compared to yesterday.

We start out in the 60s before the afternoon warms up.

High readings come with winds out of the southeast in advance of a frontal boundary.

There will be rain initially to our north this morning, before a cold front moves through the state later in the day.

That will bring more widespread rain to Southeast Michigan by evening, extending overnight.

This is just the start of more rain Wednesday and for the early part of Thursday.

A return to cooler air behind the cold front passage.

Friday should be dry with more rain back in the forecast this weekend.

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