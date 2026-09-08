Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps return, and so does the humidity Tuesday

Temperatures start climbing again today as highs return to the lower 80s, but the warmer weather also comes with an increase in humidity.

Big picture view:

It will feel a little more humid this afternoon, with moisture continuing to build overnight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest and most unsettled day of the week.

Temperatures climb to around 86 degrees, while rain showers begin moving into the area overnight.

The first showers should arrive after midnight, closer to 4 a.m., and continue through much of Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon.

There could also be a few thunderstorms later Wednesday afternoon, especially across our southern communities.

The best chance for a thunderstorm will be closer to the Michigan/Ohio border and into Monroe County.

Dig deeper:

Once this system moves through, temperatures and humidity both come back down.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday look pretty comfortable, with highs generally in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Humidity will be noticeably lower and we’ll see more sunshine heading into the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

The Source: Information for this report is from Weather Authority Derek Kevra.

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