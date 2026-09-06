Madison Heights family loses everything in storm-related fire

Lee Jankins, who lives at his sister's house in Madison Heights, lost all of his belongings, including the possessions of his two young daughters after the garage burnt down in a fire caused by recent storms.

The house was recently carpeted, and all of Lee and his daughter's things were in the garage due to needing space to install the new flooring. It was also Lee’s space — a place where he kept the tools he had accumulated over years, family keepsakes, a large TV, and where he and his daughters spent time together. The girls had an aerial swing there, toys they played with, bikes and ride-on toys, and so many of the everyday things connected to their life with Dad. Lee's father's ashes and other irreplaceable items were also in the garage.

A GoFundMe to help replace some of the items has been started and is available here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/more-than-a-garage-for-lee-and-his-girls