Metro Detroit woman among 3 firefighters killed while battling Colorado wildfire

The Brief A 38-year-old woman from Clinton Township was killed while battling wildfires along the Colorado-Utah border. Emily Barker was among three firefighters killed Saturday. Multiple smaller fires have merged into what is being referred to as the Snyder Fire.



A Clinton Township woman was among the three firefighters killed while battling wildfires in Colorado.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior, Emily Barker, 38, was helping with the initial attack of the Knowles Fire in the western part of Colorado when she was killed on Saturday.

Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Ariz., and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Ala. were also killed, while two other firefighters were injured. All the victims were part of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Rifle Helitack crew.

According to the Department of Interior, the Snyder Fire has merged with the Jones Fire and subsequently overtook the Knowles and Gore fires. The fire will now be referred to as the Snyder Fire. It is estimated at over 28,000 acres along the Colorado-Utah border as of Monday.

"We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens," said U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy. "Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss. These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service. Please join me and my family in keeping our thoughts and prayers with the families of the fallen and our injured firefighters and their families."

What's next:

The fire remains under investigation.