Michael Jackson-Bolanos no longer in prison, Michigan corrections says

The Brief Michael Jackson-Bolanos is out of prison after being paroled on Oct. 6. The 31-year-old was acquitted of murder after being tried in the death of Samantha Woll. He served more than two years for lying to a peace officer during the investigation.



The man acquitted of murdering a well-known Jewish leader in Detroit has been released from prison after serving more than two years in prison for lying to a peace officer.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos was convicted of the offense while being found not guilty of killing Samantha Woll in 2024. The prominent Jewish leader's death led to a high-profile trial in July of that year, which eventually ended in a split verdict.

Jackson-Bolanos was paroled on Oct. 6, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

FOX 2 has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos paroled

Catching up:

Jackson-Bolanos, 31, was released from Wayne County prison on Oct. 6, according to an MDOC database.

He initially received a habitual offender sentence of 18 months to 15 years for lying to a peace officer during the investigation into Woll's murder.

The Wayne County prosecutor has fought cases in court in a bid to retry Jackson-Bolanos for first-degree home invasion. The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled against Kym Worthy.

Related article

Samantha Woll's family seeks justice

The backstory:

Woll's family believe she may never see justice after the Jackson-Bolanos' not-guilty verdict.

Woll was found with several stab wounds outside her Detroit home last October. She had returned from a wedding the night before. The next time she was seen was on the front lawn of her home, a witness who spoke from the stand during the trial said.

Throughout the trial, Jackson-Bolanos maintained his innocence, including from the stand where he testified in his defense. He did admit to lying to police.

Police found Woll's blood on the defendant's clothes during their investigation. The prosecution claimed the evidence was proof that Jackson-Bolanos stabbed her, in addition to surveillance video showing him near Woll's home at the time of the crime.

But Jackson-Bolanos says the blood found on his jacket was from coming across her body — not from stabbing her.

His defense attorney had another theory about the case, arguing it was Woll's ex-boyfriend who was guilty. He had previously confessed to police before recounting the statement and later earning immunity.