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The Brief Michigan has banned the sale of six plants and trees, adding them to invasive plant lists. The agriculture department made the order this week after an overwhelming response from the public. The species include the Bradford pear tree and common buckthorn.



Michigan's long national nightmare is over. The state has banned the sale of the stinky pear tree, the voracious buckthorn shrub, and four other invasive plants.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development added the six plant species to its invasive plant lists, looking to restrict their spread in the state.

Big picture view:

More than 2,000 comments were posted during the public comment period when MDARD was seeking input on whether to regulate the proposed species, of which 90% were in favor of adding them to the invasive species lists.

The species targeted for regulation include:

Common buckthorn

Glossy buckthorn

Callery pear

Japanese barberry

Water hyacinth

Water lettuce

The May 20 decision means the sale, import, and introduction of the six species will be illegal.

The buckthorn, callery pear, and barberry plants will be restricted starting Jan. 1, 2028. The water hyacinth and water lettuce restrictions go into effect on June 19, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Both Michigan and cities throughout the state spend millions of dollars removing the invasive plants from homes, forests, and parks every year.