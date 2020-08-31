Michigan announces 718 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 1

On Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 718 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths related to the virus.

Of the 15 deaths reported on Tuesday, 8 were part of a vital records review, meaning 7 were added in the past 24 hours.

According to the state's total count, that brings the total cases since the first confirmed case to 103,186 with 6,495 deaths linked to the virus. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is believed to be considering lifting the closures of gyms and movie theaters, among other venues, and may announce her intentions this week to do so.

On Tuesday, the state said it would stop updating its site on Sundays, citing erratic data and lower testing being conducted on weekends. Instead, Sunday's data will be rolled into Monday's reports.

Gov. Whitmer released a statement Friday after Michigan recorded it’s 100,000th confirmed case of COVID-19:

“Since the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in March, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part to protect themselves and their loved ones. And because we took some of the most aggressive actions against this virus in the nation, Michigan is faring far better than other states in terms of new cases and deaths, and our economy is moving closer to where it was in March. The same cannot be said for other states that closed down late and reopened early - states like Florida and Texas. Michigan has shown the rest of the country what it means to take aggressive action against COVID-19, but our work is far from over. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a very real threat to our families, our brave frontline workers, and our economy.

“For nearly six months now, families across Michigan have been losing loved ones - parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and friends. Our frontline workers in hospitals, child care centers, grocery stores, and more have worked grueling hours and put their lives on the line to protect us. We owe it to all of them to continue working around the clock to protect one another. I will continue to do my part, follow the data, and work with medical experts to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. But I can’t do it alone. All of must do our part. “We still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf. “This virus demands to be taken seriously. Youth will not protect you from this virus. This virus will not go away when we get tired of it. We must continue to fight back against COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and doing everything in your power to protect you and your loved ones. And as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, make sure you get your flu vaccine. Stay smart, and stay safe. Michiganders are tough. We will get through this together.”

In other COVID-19 news in Michigan, sources tell FOX 2 Gov. Whitmer is poised to make an announcement this week regarding the reopening of gyms across the state. You can read more about that here.

In Gov. Whitmer's lastest COVID-19 news conference, which was Tuesday, Aug. 25, she encouraged Michiganders to get their flu vaccine this fall and help prevent an outbreak of a second communicable disease that - with COVID-19 still very much a concern - could put our state's economy and health care system at greater risk.

Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also spoke at the news conference and gave context to the state of the pandemic in Michigan right now.

CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY

The Detroit region is still seeing the highest cases and currently has 69 cases per million people per day but that rate has been decreasing over the past week.

The Upper Peninsula and Saginaw regions both have about 57 cases per million people per day. While the UP is decreasing over the past week, Saginaw is increasing.

The Kalamazoo region has 53 cases per million people per day and has been decreasing over the past two weeks.

The Grand Rapids region has 40 cases per million people per day and has seen a decrease over the past two weeks.

The Traverse City Region is at 32 cases per million people per day and has seen an increase over the past two weeks.

The Jackson and Lansing regions have about 25 cases per million people per day and have seen decreases over the past 1-2 weeks.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 8/25 news conference

TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE

Testing continues to look good. Dr. Khaldun last said the 7-day average for testing in Michigan right now is 28,000 tests per day, which means over 2% of Michigan's population is being tested per week, which is the goal.

She said the percent positive overall in Michigan right now is holding steady at 3.3%.

The goal is to get the percent positive below 3%, which would indicate community spread is not happening.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 8/25 news conference

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS