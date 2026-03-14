Two dead after fleeing driver crashes during police pursuit in Clinton Township

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The Brief Two people were killed early Saturday morning after a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed into another vehicle in Clinton Township. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road. A 54-year-old Sterling Heights man is in custody with the Clinton Township Police Department.



A Sterling Heights man is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash that killed two people early Saturday morning in Clinton Township.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.

Clinton Township police say officers initiated a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle traveling at excessive speeds on southbound Gratiot Avenue near Quinn Road.

When officers activated their emergency lights and siren, the driver accelerated and fled from police.

Authorities say the vehicle crashed into another passenger car at the intersection of southbound Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road, killing a 25-year-old Southfield man and another occupant who has not yet been formally identified.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, a 54-year-old man from Sterling Heights, is in custody with the Clinton Township Police Department.

What's next:

The Roseville Police Department is investigating the crash.