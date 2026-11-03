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Michigan attorney general 2026 election results

By FOX 2 Digital Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 5:00 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 5:00 PM EST

The Brief

    • Michigan is electing a new attorney general.
    • Election results will populate below once polls close in Michigan, which is 8 p.m. local time. (Some polls are in Central time.) 

Michigan is electing a new attorney general this election.

Results in Michigan's Attorney General race will appear below once polls close in the state, which is 8 p.m. local time. 

Note that some polls in Michigan are located in Central time. 

Michigan attorney general election results

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The Source: Information in this article was taken from election results from The Associated Press. Background information was taken from previous FOX 2 Detroit reporting.

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