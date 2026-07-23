Michigan cyclosporiasis caseload continues to climb to 7,664; 160 people hospitalized

The Brief Another 493 people contracted Cyclosporiasis, according to the Michigan health department. The caseload now measures at over 7,660 as officials continue to hunt for the source. The initial finding that the parasite originated from a lettuce supplier in Mexico has been walked back.



Michigan's Cyclosporiasis caseload continues to climb with another 493 confirmed instances of residents contracting the parasite.

According to the state health department, there have been 160 people hospitalized for the illness as well.

Michigan cyclosporiasis cases climb

Catching up:

The latest reporting from MDHHS reports over 7,660 cases of cyclosporiasis in Michigan.

Data as of July 23 at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday also included a total of 160 people in the hospital for severe cases of the disease.

As officials have worked to track down the source of the widening outbreak, surveillance of foods in Michigan have pointed toward iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico as a possible origin.

Shredded lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in five states, including Michigan, has been identified by the CDC for possible contamination.

However, the Food and Drug Administration also said the lettuce supplier, Taylor Farms de Mexico, is not confirmed as the source of the parasite after a review of sample results were considered a "false positive."

Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled all of their iceberg lettuce as a precaution.

Zoom out:

MDHHS released several recommendations to reduce the possibility of being exposed to the illness.

For lettuce and salad greens:

Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.