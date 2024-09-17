Michigan deputy climbs through window to save dazed driver on Gratiot

The Macomb County Sheriff is commending a deputy whose bold actions prevented a crash on Gratiot Ave last week.

It all started with a call to police around 2:15 on Wednesday, Sept. 12 about an erratic driver in a GMC Sierra heading south on Gratiot in Mount Clemens.

When the sheriff's car arrived, they hit the lights and sirens but the truck refused to stop. Video released by the sheriff's office shows the truck hitting the curb on Gratiot and then bouncing back into traffic.

The driver was going about 5 MPH down Gratiot and appeared to be in a daze and couldn't comprehend requests from the deputies.

The man was able to roll the window of the truck down and hit his breaks.

That's when the deputies pulled up alongside of the truck and Deputy Miron started climbing through her own window.

She climbed from the sheriff's SUV and into the cab of the truck. The man was sitting in the truck but didn't have his hands on the steering wheel.

She was able to stop the truck and then call family members to confirm the driver needed help. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm’s way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway," stated Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation."