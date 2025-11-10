Michigan directs SNAP benefits to resume issuing full payments in November

The Brief The Michigan health department had directed its SNAP vendor to resume full payments for the month of November. The order comes even as the Trump administration told states to ‘undo’ payments made following recent court orders requiring they be made. The U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order temporarily blocking a lower court ruling requiring the Trump Administration release funds.



Michigan has given the order for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to resume their full allocation to residents, even as the federal government remains shut down.

Recipients of SNAP can expect to receive their monthly payment over the next two days.

The decision comes even as the Trump administration has ordered states to undo SNAP payments they made following court rulings directing the White House to resume allocating money during the shutdown.

The latest:

On Monday, the Michigan health department ordered its EBT vendor to begin issuing full benefits to recipients.

Those that receive payments on the ninth of the month can expect funds to come in within 48 hours. All other SNAP recipients should receive full befits on their normally scheduled date.

Those who received their money earlier in the week should have already them last week.

"The uncertainty, confusion, and frustration caused by the USDA’s request to block SNAP payments for the more than one million Michigan residents who rely on food assistance has been unfair, and in Michigan, we will continue to do everything we can to help those affected," said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel.

Related article

The backstory:

The food assistance program, which 42 million Americans rely on, has been in limbo for several weeks now amid the government shutdown.

Nonprofits and Democratic attorneys general sued in October to force the Trump administration to maintain the program in November. They won the favorable rulings last week, leading to the swift release of benefits to millions in several states.

But on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued an emergency order temporarily blocking full funding for the program while more lasting measures were being decided.

That means states that loaded cards and sent through funding in between the two rulings are now waiting to be reimbursed from the Trump administration – which is now calling those payments "unauthorized." Leaders from more than two dozen states warned this weekend that "catastrophic operation disruptions" at the state level were coming if the federal funds don’t come through.

Detroit Grocery Buddy

Even while the government continues to debate its funding standoff, some people within the community in Detroit are not waiting around to help others.

Samantha Barash and A'sha Schultz-Spradlin are using Instagram to connect people in need with those prepared to help. The account is called Detroit Grocery Buddy. It requires one person posting they have money to donate, and then someone direct messages them.

The money is then distributed via Venmo, Zelle, or Cashapp.

"It feels great and it feels as though we’ve been able to reach out to those who can support," said Barash. "But we’re really trying to find those that need the support too. That feels like the barrier, the wall that we’re hitting right now. And we’re really hoping that we’re able to just spread the word that neighbors want to help."

Find out more here.