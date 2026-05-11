Michigan Dispensary Blaze: Arson suspect catches fire after targeting pot shop

The Brief A marijuana business was targeted by arsonists over the weekend in Monroe County. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The Monroe County Sheriff is investigating the destruction.



A case of arson at a Monroe County cannabis shop is now the subject of a police investigation after two suspects crashed a vehicle through the front door of a business and poured gasoline inside.

Video from Pure Cannabis Outlet, located at 15311 S. Dixie Highway, showed the suspects backed a Jeep into the business, then stole items from inside the business.

The shop is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals.

What we know:

At 1:04 a.m. on May 10, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that crashed into the building.

The caller told the dispatch center that the crash appeared intentional. Witnesses also told police that at least two unknown subjects fled the store, running southbound before getting into a dark-colored vehicle that was waiting for them.

Fire alarms soon alerted the dispatch of the blaze building out of the building.

At the business, a maroon-colored Jeep Cherokee was found partially inside the store and suppression sprinklers were extinguishing the fire.

Police say the Jeep was stolen out of Detroit.

Evidence was gathered from the escape route.

Dig deeper:

According to the business that was targeted, the sprinklers inside helped put out the fire.

It has since been boarded up and the business was open at 9 a.m.

The business is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The case has been turned over to Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.or