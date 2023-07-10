The race for one of the country's most competitive and closely-fought seats in recent years is coming into focus.

With its incumbent representative now running for Senate, two former members of Michigan's legislature have both announced plans to run for the coveted seat. On Sunday former state Sen. Tom Barrett, a Republican, announced his candidacy for the district. It'll be his second time running for the seat after losing to outgoing Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin in 2020.

Barrett served in the military for two decades before heading to the Michigan State Senate where he represented District 24.

Curtis Hertel, a Democrat and former state Senator for District 23 before he left office to work as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's director of legislative affairs, kicked off his own campaign for the 7th District on Monday.

He comes from a family that has also held political offices in the state.

Hertel was reportedly recruited by Slotkin to run for the seat after he left the legislature.

RELATED: Actor Hill Harper declares Senate run for Stabenow's seat

Michigan’s 7th District, which underwent redistricting before the 2022 midterms, is a blend of Republican-dominated counties such as Clinton and Shiawassee and Democratic strongholds like Ingham, which is home to the state Capitol and Michigan State University.

Slotkin’s comfortable victory last year in what was expected to be a narrow contest has made her a favorite to replace Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced in January that she would be retiring after serving four terms. While several other Democratic candidates are challenging her for the Senate seat, no high-profile Republican has stepped forward.

Slotkin has promised to help the Democratic candidate in her House district and said in a recent interview with the AP that she is "dedicated — to the point of obsession — in keeping this district because we can flip the House in 2024 with the seat being held."

MORE: Michigan Democrats divided on who to select to run for Debbie Stabenow's seat

Losing the seat could put the majority out of reach for Democrats and expand the Republicans’ narrow cushion in the House. The National Republican Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans, has said it plans to go "all hands on deck" to win the district in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report