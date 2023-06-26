Michigan Democrats divided on who to select to run for Debbie Stabenow's seat

When U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced in early January she would not be running again in 2024, it sent shockwaves through the political sphere in Michigan and both Republicans and Democrats jockeyed for position to run for her seat. But before the two parties can campaign against each other, there's a growing political divide among Democrats along racial lines.

Like the case of the GOP, Michigan Democrats are facing their own political divide. Shortly after Stabenow shocked announced her retirement effective in 2024, the contest to replace her has been heating up. The popular thought is that well-financed Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the front-runner.

However, some Black Democrats are objecting to what they argue is the pre-ordained decision by others to anoint Sloktin over anybody else, including Leslie Love.

"There definitely seems to be a pre-determined establishment candidate," Love said. "You just can't put a backpack of a million dollars on someone and say, vote for this person here."

GOP, Dems strategize to run for Stabenow's Senate seat; may face pressure to retire early

Love says voters need options that represent them in Washington.

"It is important there is representation that looks like me at the table," Love said.

She and others argue that the party expects Black voters to support them on the ticket regardless of who is on it. She also believes the Democratic Party is taking Black voters for granted.

"I think…absolutely that has happened," she said. "(Democrats say ) we need African Americans to come out to vote. For what? When you've already made the decision for us."

Candidate Dr. Pamlea Pugh is in the primary and TV actor Hill Harper is expected to join the fight next month.

It's unclear how the divide will be resolved.