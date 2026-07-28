Michigan early voting: Everything you need to know before Aug 4 primary

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The Brief Early voting across Michigan is in full-swing from now until August 2. Each city or township has an early centralized voting site which will likely be different than your local precinct on Election Day. Each location must be open for eight hours, while absentee voters can go to their local clerk's office for a ballot.



Michigan's primary election is August 4th, – but you don't have to wait that long to cast your vote in person.

Early voting is now taking place at locations across Michigan. Residents can vote in person before Election Day, at an early voting site or at your clerk's office for your city or township.

How do I vote early in Michigan?

Big picture view:

Instead of residents going to their usual district polling place, a central location is used for in-person voting, at least nine days before Election Day.

You can vote early by going to an early voting site that serves your community and checking in with the poll workers, just like you do at your polling place on Election Day.

When can I vote early?

Timeline:

Early voting is offered in all statewide and federal elections for eight hours a day starting two Saturdays before Election Day through the Sunday before Election Day, but some cites or townships may offer additional days and hours.

Early voting sites will be open between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. like in Northville Township, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as in Dearborn, but each city's times may vary.

What you can do:

To find your early voting site, visit mi.gov/vote and click on your voter information.

What is absentee voting?

For voters who want to cast their ballot early, they can also go to their local clerk's office. If you are not sure where it is located, go to mi.gov/vote to locate it.

At the office, complete an absentee ballot request form, and give to the staff. Place it in the envelope, sign the outside of it and turn it in.

Deadlines for early voting

Timeline:

The last day for early voting in the primary, is Aug. 2.

The last day to vote using an absentee ballot is 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Election Day

What's next:

On August 4, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you need to register to vote, you can register and then vote at your local clerk's office until 8 p.m.

General Election

After the August Primary, Election Day is November 3.

More Resources:

Go here to find your city or township's local clerk's office.

Go here to learn more about early voting.

Go here to request an absentee ballot.