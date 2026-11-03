The Brief Michigan is electing a new Secretary of State. Election results will populate below once polls close in Michigan, which is 8 p.m. local time. (Some polls are in Central time.)



Michigan is electing a new Secretary of State this election.

Results in Michigan's Secretary of State race will populate below once polls close in the state, which is 8 p.m. local time.

Note that some polls in Michigan are located in Central time.

Michigan Secretary of State election results

MORE LIVE MICHIGAN ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Watch Michigan live election results

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You can watch live on FOX 2 Detroit as election results in Michigan come in: