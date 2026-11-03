Michigan Secretary of State 2026 election results
Michigan is electing a new Secretary of State this election.
Results in Michigan's Secretary of State race will populate below once polls close in the state, which is 8 p.m. local time.
Note that some polls in Michigan are located in Central time.
Michigan Secretary of State election results
MORE LIVE MICHIGAN ELECTION RESULTS HERE
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The Source: Information in this article was taken from election results from The Associated Press. Background information was taken from previous FOX 2 Detroit reporting.