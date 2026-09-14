Michigan gas price average hits $4.31, diesel spikes over $6 mark

The Brief Gas prices have gone up .29 cents in one week to $4.31 per gallon in Michigan. Some analysts say there is no end in sight due to the US-Iran war, Strait of Hormuz situation and Russia-Ukraine conflict. An added wrinkle is the cost of diesel fuel which is at its highest in history and impacts store merchandise.



As gas prices continue to rise, some analysts say there's no end in sight as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

The backstory:

The average price in Michigan is up to $4.31 a gallon on Monday, according to Triple-A Michigan.

At the pump, prices have caused whiplash, rising 29 cents from $4.02 one week ago, while a month ago it was at $4.28.

One year ago prior to the conflict in Iran, the cost was $3.05 per gallon.

"It's disgusting," said Suzanne Jacques, driver. "I can't stand it anymore and I'm really mad that this war is going on as long as it has and that's a big part of the problem."

Gas prices are getting so high, it is becoming unaffordable.

Paul Eisenstein of Headlight.news and CarConnection.com, says three major sources of oil are all tied up in military conflicts.

"The situation is getting worse," he said. "Number one, we have an Iran war, and the president has no idea how to get out of it. Now we have the Houthis taking an island which is going to interfere with oil that's not being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, and we don't know if we're going to be able to get them to release control.

"Adding to that, we have the situation in Ukraine. People forget that the Ukrainians are now fighting back and they're attacking the Russian oil infrastructure."

Eisenstein said apps like GasBuddy are one way to shop for lower prices.

He added that more concerning than the gas price, is the surging cost of diesel — which impacts the prices of store items.

"Here's the bad part about buying groceries, diesel is up .40 cents," he said. "It was only a week ago that it hit a record of about $5.85 a gallon. Now it's at $6.20 a gallon. We've never seen numbers like this."

Eisenstein owns an electric F-150 Lightning and spoke about the increase of interest in hybrids and electric vehicles.

"I'm driving an F-150 Lightning and you want to guess what my fuel costs would be if I was driving a gas model?" he said. "We're seeing a huge run-up in sales of hybrid vehicles and even electrics are starting to regain a little momentum. People are feeling this in every possible way, in their commute, in their daily errands, and of course, in the daily groceries."

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