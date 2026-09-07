Almost 6,000 DTE customers remain without power 4 days after severe storms hit Metro Detroit

Although severe storms battered Southeast Michigan Wednesday and Thursday of last week, the fallout continues for many still in the dark.

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More than 5,700 DTE customers are still without power four days after severe weather battered the region leaving as many as 300,000 without service in the immediate aftermath.

Among the remaining areas hard hit that are still in the dark, are in Livingston County. The DTE Outage Map showing Brighton, Howell and Pinckney with about 1,100 customers in that area still out.

Some 4,000 crews including over a thousand from out of the area were helping to restore power.

Outage map snapshot from 2:45 p.m. Monday

Among the heavy weather blitz were two tornados, including an EF-2 on Detroit's east side and an EF-0 in Lincoln Park.

The tornado began near Mt. Elliott and East Vernor before moving southeast toward Belle Isle.

The National Weather Service announced late Friday that the tornado was rated an EF-2, with estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. The tornado traveled 3.5 miles, touching down at 4:14 p.m. Thursday and lifting at 4:18 p.m.

The severe weather damaged buildings and roads, flattening structures along a path that began on Detroit's east side.

Damage was reported near Concord and St. Paul streets, with additional building collapses reported along Lafayette, Jefferson and Concord streets.

To check the latest outage status in your neighborhood, click here.