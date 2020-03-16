Michigan gas prices drop 20 cents to $2 per gallon amid coronavirus 

In the past week alone, drivers in Michigan are paying almost a quarter less per gallon for gas as the stock market continues to drop amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to AAA, gas prices are, on average $2.04 per gallon, meaning it could cost you just about $30 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

The price per gallon is a full 20 cents cheaper than it was at this point last week, giving drivers a bit of a break amid the crisis.

Gas stocks are shrinking and the demand is climbing but cheap crude price

"If crude prices remain low, motorists will likely see continued relief at the pump during the run-up to spring as the world grapples with how to contain the global public health threat and financial risks associated with COVID-19," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

The price is 38 cents less per gallon than it was a month ago and 57 less than it was in March 2019.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.42), Traverse City ($2.17), Ann Arbor ($2.12)

Least expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($1.92), Grand Rapids ($1.94), Lansing ($1.94)