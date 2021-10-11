Michigan gas prices hit 2021 high

article

Gas prices in Michigan set a new 2021 high last week.

Prices rose 12 cents to an average of $3.33 per gallon of unleaded gasoline.

This is 14 cents more than this time last month and $1.20 more than this time last year, according to AAA.

According to the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.3 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also increased slightly from 9.40 million b/d to 9.44 million b/d. This has led to gas prices rising nationwide. According to AAA, the main reason for the increase isn't this, though. It is because of high crude prices nearing $80 per barrel.

"Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week."

Most expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

Lansing ($3.39) Saginaw ($3.38) Grand Rapids ($3.37)

Least expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

