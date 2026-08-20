Michigan prison inmate death being investigated as a homicide

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The Brief A homicide investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at a Michigan prison. Kevin Joseph Kelly, 36, was found in a two-person cell late Aug. 19. He was previously sentenced for aggravated stalking.



A homicide investigation is underway inside a Michigan prison after a 36-year-old inmate was found dead this week.

A public information officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed the probe after the individual was found in his cell on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Michigan prison inmate death

Michigan State Police are overseeing the investigation in the Ionia County-based complex.

What we know:

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Kevin Joseph Kelly, 36, was found dead inside the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility on the evening of Aug. 19.

His body was found in his two-person cell, the public information officer said.

Staff were notified of the discovery and emergency services were called. Kelly was later pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

While the manner of death has not been released, state police are investigating the case as a suspected homicide.

Kevin Joseph Kelly

According to MDOC's inmate search, Kelly had been sentenced to prison on Sept. 25, 2025 for aggravated stalking.

He was convicted in Wayne County after pleading guilty.