Michigan lawmakers take up financial disclosure rules almost a year after voters approved them

Last year, voters told Michigan lawmakers they wanted more stringent financial disclosures rules for their elected leaders.

Those potential rules are now getting hearings in Lansing. But if you ask former representative David LaGrand about what they look like, they're not great.

"You are making a hole in this legislation which will invalidate the will of the people, the intent of this legislation, and it will be a hole you can drive the Titanic through," he said.

LaGrand, a Democrat, served multiple terms in the legislature. He's not alone in calling for better laws that hold leaders accountable - but the finished piece is far from complete.

"This is objectively a huge step forward compared to the system that does not hold our officials accountable," said state Sen. Jeremy Moss, (D-Southfield). "I hear the chorus of those lamenting that we didn't go far enough. Our proposal one legislation is not an end but a long overdue beginning to finally implementing transparency laws."

Prop 1 passed last November when voters cast ballots during the Midterms.

But only on Wednesday of October did they finally get a hearing in a committee.

Both Moss and Republican Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) have been calling for changes since 2005. They were upbeat during debate over the new rules, which include ordering the spouses of elected leaders to report their occupation, there is no rule to disclose one's income or the income of other family members.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the commission that makes the disclosure "relatively ineffective."

Others complained that lawmakers don't have to disclose what lobbyists spend on them. A committee vote is expected next week.