Michigan Lottery looking for player who won $25,000 a year for life prize

A Michigan Lottery player is about to receive $25,000 a year for life.

The lottery is looking for the lucky player who matched the five white Lucky for Life balls drawn Tuesday night – 10-17-26-28-30. The winning ticket was bought at J&H Family Store at 1604 Post Dr. Northeast in Belmont, which is about 10 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The winner has two options to receive their prize: annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

If you are the winner, contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to get your prize.