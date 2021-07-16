Michigan man found guilty of assault after attacking DNR conservation officer who responded to crash

A 21-year-old Grand Rapids man was found guilty of assault for attacking a DNR conservation officer earlier this year.

Devinci Osiris Dumas was found guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and assaulting, resisting, obstructing causing injury to a police officer.

Devinci Osiris Dumas (Photo: MDOC)

On March 20, a conservation officer responded to a report of a car in a swamp in the area of Luther and U.S. 131 in Lake County.

When Officer Josiah Killingbeck arrived, he saw a Saturn Vue that had gone airborne and crashed after the driver ran a stop sign.

Killingbeck found Dumas and a woman in the vehicle.

According to authorities, Dumas was placed under arrest because he had open intoxicants in the vehicle and had provided false information.

Dumas was put in the front seat of Killingbeck’s patrol truck. Officials said his hands were cuffed behind his back and the seat belt was put on him.

Authorities said Dumas was able to free himself from the seat belt and began kicking Killingbeck in the head as he was driving to the Lake County Jail in Baldwin.

Two people who were passing by were able to help Killingbeck restrain Dumas.

Killingbeck was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and released.

Advertisement

"The department and community are fortunate that our officer is doing well and has since resumed regular duties," said Lt. Joe Molnar, DNR district law supervisor. "We’re grateful, not only for the training and equipment our officers receive to ensure their safety while on patrol, but also to the two citizens who stopped and assisted the officer in getting the assailant back under control."