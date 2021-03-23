Michigan man allegedly attacks DNR conservation officer after crashing car into swamp

A Grand Rapids man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer after a car crash Saturday.

Devinci Osiris Dumas, 21, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, malicious destruction of fire or police property, resisting and obstructing a conservation officer, escape from lawful custody, and being a habitual offender, second offense.

Authorities said a call was received at 9:54 a.m. about a car in a swamp in the area of Luther and U.S. 131 in Lake County.

When Officer Josiah Killingbeck arrived, he saw a Saturn Vue that had gone airborne and crashed after the driver ran a stop sign.

Killingbeck found Dumas and Hannah Marie Holcomb, a 19-year-old Dorr woman, in the vehicle.

According to authorities, Dumas was placed under arrest because he had open intoxicants in the vehicle and had provided false information.

Dumas was put in the front seat of Killingbeck’s patrol truck. Officials said his hands were cuffed behind his back and the seat belt was put on him.

Authorities said Dumas was able to free himself from the seat belt and began kicking Killingbeck in the head as he was driving to the Lake County Jail in Baldwin.

Two people who were passing by were able to help Killingbeck restrain Dumas.

Killingbeck was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and released.

"This incident illustrates the type of danger our officers can encounter while on patrol," said Lt. Joe Molnar, of the DNR's Law Enforcement Division. "Fortunately, this situation was resolved without more serious consequences."