Michigan man sentenced 30 years for sexually assaulting teens inside his semi-truck

A Sanilac County truck driver was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines to engage in unlawful sexual activity, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Interstate truck driver Kenneth George Zehnder, 37, of Lexington, Michigan pleaded guilty to taking a 15-year-old girl out of the state of Michigan with the intent to sexually assault her.

The victim texted 911 after one of his nightly sexual assaults in the cabin of his truck in August, 2019 while in Minnesota - and police found the truck using information she provided.

Video from Zehnder’s truck showed him leaving the driver’s area of the truck at the time of the assault and later emerging from the sleeping area pulling up and buttoning his pants.

Zehnder was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting the victim in Minnesota.

After Zehnder’s arrest, a 12-year-old girl who Zehnder took on a different out-of-state truck trip earlier that summer also reported to police that Zehnder sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in different states during that trip.

Both minors reported that Zehnder had assaulted them for years prior to his arrest.

"This sentence holds this offender responsible for the damage and terror he inflicted on this minor. I applaud her bravery for notifying the police and bringing him to justice. This office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who seek to harm children." U.S. Attorney Ison stated.

"The defendant in this case sexually abused his victims for years," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Those same victims demonstrated remarkable courage, bravely reporting the crimes in the face of their abuser and helping to bring an end to the perpetrator’s abusive actions."

