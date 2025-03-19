Michigan medical experts say federal Medicaid cuts could impact children's health care

A political fight is brewing in Washington over Medicaid and millions of Americans rely on it, but Republicans in Congress say cuts are needed. Democrats warn everyone will feel the pain.

Big picture view:

Senate Republicans are locked in closed-door discussions about potentially deep cuts to Medicaid, the health insurance lifeline relied on by millions of low-income Americans.

At stake:

Funding for former President Trump’s tax cuts

Immigration initiatives

Other budget priorities

"He’s just closed a thousand social security offices, he’s firing 7,000 people working social security, making it harder for a senior who has no transportation, to get to a social security office. Now we are talking Medicaid. We’re gonna fight like hell in the Congress," said Representative Debbie Dingell.

What they're saying:

At a roundtable on Wednesday at Mott’s Children’s Hospital, executives and medical professionals explained what this would mean for the people they serve and their hospital systems.

There’s disagreement among Senate Republicans over how far cuts should go.

The budget passed by House Republicans in February sets ambitious targets more than $800 billion in spending cuts. The Congressional Budget Office warns that protecting Medicare means Medicaid would face severe reductions.

By the numbers:

Medicare and Medicaid account for over 97% of the spending overseen by Congress’s Energy and Commerce Committee. Nonpartisan budget analysis confirms that deep, damaging cuts to Medicaid are inevitable, unless Medicare is put on the chopping block.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is fighting hard for Medicaid.

"If cuts of this magnitude come out of the Republican controlled Congress, everyone of us will suffer. Everyone of us will pay a price for that," said Whitmer.