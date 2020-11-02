Michigan Medicine, Henry Ford Health, St. Joseph Mercy partner for clean laundry

article

Three Michigan health care systems are partners — in clean laundry.

Since June, a laundromat in Detroit has been working two shifts a day, washing, pressing, and folding 700,000 pounds of laundry every week.

Easing the burden as flu season approaches with COVID-19 still present, Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, and St. Joseph Mercy Health System have partnered to open a $48 million shared laundry facility. The laundry handles scrubs, sheets, pillowcases, blankets, and towels.

The new eco-friendly facility has the capacity to service 78 million pounds of health care linens every year, Michigan Medicine reported.

A sleek new video showcasing the industrial-grade process was published last week.

“Laundry service is critical to our everyday operations for our patients and team members, and this investment will have meaningful impact for years to come," said Bob Riney, chief operating officer at Henry Ford.

The laundry employs about 150 workers. New hires are paid an hourly rate of $15.04 after a probationary period.