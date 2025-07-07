The Brief A slew of road construction is descending on Metro Detroit following the July 4th holiday weekend. I-94, I-96, Woodward, Telegraph, and 8 Mile will see extended closures that last through much of the summer. There is also looming roadwork on the I-75 bridge over the Rouge River that begins this Friday.



Michigan is entering the height of its summer days with mid-July on the way and the transportation department is pressing forward with a slew of roadwork projects.

Many of the state's biggest construction jobs are kicking into gear Monday.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced plans to resume road work on some of Metro Detroit's busiest roadways.

Projects will require closing road access, but that doesn't mean work is limited to just the surface of highways and major access routes throughout the region.

In Macomb County, work on the nearby pump station will require closing a lane on the eastbound I-696 ramp onto I-94. Closing on July 7, the work will be underway until mid-August. And that's not all underway along I-94:

Right lane of westbound I-94 at 21 Mile Road, and the 21 Mile Road entrance ramp, will be closed from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Double lane closures on westbound I-94 at Frazho Road from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Two left lanes of westbound I-94 at Henry B. Joy Road from 12p.m. – 2p.m. (Monday) and 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (Tuesday).

On Tuesday, the left lane of eastbound I-94 at Cotton Road from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

There's also more work involving I-696 where officials are closing the Santa Barbara Drive overpass until late July. Traffic will be directed to nearby crossover bridges.

Other Monday road closures

Part of Telegraph is closing in Wayne County from Ford Road to Warren Avenue for utility maintenance work.

Along Woodward Avenue, there will be alternating lane closures on both northbound and southbound directions in Oakland County. The work will be between Square Lake Road and the Woodward Loop. Expect disruption until late July.

The left lane of westbound 8 Mile at Van Dyke Avenue will be closed for permit work until late August.

I-75 roadwork over Rouge River

MDOT also has plans for the I-75 Rouge River bridge in southern Wayne County.

An extension of road work that started six years earlier, the next phase of work includes adding a layer of epoxy over the pavement on the bridge. Here's how things will shake out:

Over the I-75 bridge near the Rouge River.

Local perspective:

Southbound I-75 will be closed from Springwells to Schaefer roads starting late July 11 and continuing July 14. Lane closures will begin at the I-96/I-75 interchange.

The next weekend, closures will begin on northbound I-75 from Schaefer to I-96 from July 18 to July 21. Fort Street and I-275 will serve as alternative routes for drivers.