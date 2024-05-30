Michigan state parks, boat access sites closing for renovations and improvements

article

Numerous projects planned for Michigan state parks and boating access sites will close areas of the parks this spring and summer.

Most closures are expected to only last a few days, and the parks could reopen sooner than planned if the work is completed early.

Related article

The projects are being funded with $125,000 in Department of Natural Resources state parks capital infrastructure and $30,000 in waterways program funds. The work is possible thanks to a collaborative partnership between the DNR and Michigan Army National Guard 107th Engineer Battalion.

"We have begun piling gravel and other construction materials at work sites, with these valuable projects set to begin in the coming days," said Doug Rich, DNR parks and recreation division western Upper Peninsula district supervisor. "We ask that motorists and other visitors to these locations be cautious of heavy equipment operating in the area."

State park closures:

Craig Lake State Park (Baraga and Marquette counties): May 28 - June 17. The park will be closed for much-needed road improvements and cabin renovations. Specific closures: Keewaydin Lake Road in its entirety, Nelligan Lake Road from the Keewaydin Y to the parking area at Craig Lake State Park, and from the Craig Lake parking area to the Teddy Lake Yurt. All yurt campers with reservations made in advance have been contacted and those reservations will be honored. Cabins and backcountry campsites will be closed during this duration .

Baraga State Park (Baraga County): June 3 – July 1 . The park will remain open except for a construction area that park visitors are asked to avoid for safety reasons while playground construction takes place in multiple phases.

Beaufort Lake State Forest Campground and Boating Access Site (Baraga County): June 8-12. Closed for road and parking area improvements.

Ruth Lake Boating Access Site (Baraga County): June 10-14. Closed for road and parking area improvements.

Van Riper State Park Peshekee River Rustic Campground (Marquette County): May 29 - June 14. The cabin and group campgrounds will be closed for road improvements and parking area development.

Lake Michigamme Boating Access Site (Marquette County): June 8-12. Closed for road and parking area improvements.

McClure Basin Boating Access Site (Marquette County): June 1-10. Closed for installation of a culvert and ditching to divert water, also road and parking area improvements.

Hoist Basin Boating Access Site (Marquette County): June 1-7. Closed for road and parking area improvements.

Greenwood Reservoir Boating Access Site (Marquette County): June 1-7. Closed for road and parking area improvements.

Deer Lake Boating Access Site (Marquette County): June 8-14. Closed for road and parking area improvements.

Erickson-Skoglund Shooting Range (Marquette County): June 6-14. Closed for access road improvements.

Check closure updates here.