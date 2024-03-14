Michigan State Police are instituting a new policy that will reduce the number of pursuits that troopers can engage in.

With the goal of protecting innocent bystanders that would otherwise be a life-threatening situation due to a police chase, state police said Thursday their officers out on patrol will only initiate a pursuit if they believe the occupant behind in the suspect vehicle has committed a life-threatening or violent felony.

The new policy takes place immediately, Col. James F. Grady said in a statement Thursday. The policy change comes after a 2023 report into best practices for vehicular pursuits.

High-speed pursuits are one of the most dangerous situations an officer can be in, he said, and one of the key considerations for any pursuit will be the "seriousness of the underlying crime."

"In all decisions, protecting lives – that of innocent bystanders, police officers and fleeing suspects – is of paramount importance and it is for this reason we have revised our policy," he said.

In 2022, state police engaged in 235 pursuits and 236 pursuits in 2023. So far, there have been 33 pursuits.

National data cited by MSP shows injuries or fatalities occur in 5-17% of pursuits.

