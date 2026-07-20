Michigan State Police traffic enforcement Monday targets 'Move Over' law

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The Brief Michigan State Police and participating police will be enforcing the Move Over Law Monday. The "high visibility" enforcement period is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The penalty is two points and a $400 ticket.



Michigan State Police has launched a one-day, high-visibility Move Over Law enforcement effort that will take place on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., across Michigan and in neighboring states.

Dig deeper:

The Move Over Law is meant to keep first responders and others who work on roadways safe. And in addition to state police, several local police departments will also take part in the enforcement.

The law mandates that when a driver sees an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with its lights on, they must move over a lane and slow down at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

If moving over is not possible, the driver must slow down to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit and proceed with caution. The Michigan law applies to police vehicles, fire or EMS vehicles, construction vehicles and tow trucks.

"With at least 13 instances just this year of patrol vehicles being struck while conducting traffic stops, and seven MSP members killed while working on the side of the road in the department’s history, this is an important message we need everyone to hear," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. "We prefer education over enforcement, but during this single-day operation officers will be looking for and addressing dangerous driving behaviors, including motorists who disregard the state’s Move Over law."

Penalties:

A motorist violating the Move Over Law for authorized emergency vehicles is responsible for a civil infraction and is subject to two points on their driver’s license and a fine of $400.

A motorist faces felony charges and enhanced penalties of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $7,500 fine if the violation causes death to a police officer, firefighter, or other emergency response personnel. For injury to a police officer, firefighter, or other emergency response personnel, the motorist is guilty of a felony, and the penalty is up to 2 years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

Violation of the Move Over law for other authorized vehicles is punishable as a 90-day misdemeanor.

Other states:

Michigan is not the only state enforcing the Move Over Law today.

In addition to troopers and motor carrier officers from each MSP district, officers from several local Michigan law enforcement agencies, as well as troopers from state police departments in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, will join together in this effort to deliver consistent traffic safety messages highlighting officer safety by encouraging drivers to move over and avoid reckless and distracted driving behaviors.

The Source: Information for this report is from Michigan State Police.

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