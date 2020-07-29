Michigan State trooper hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

A Michigan State trooper involved in a single-vehicle crash was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. in Superior Township, a state trooper was responding to assist another police agency on a 911 emergency call.

Dispatched from the state police's post in Brighton, the patrol car left the roadway and crashed.

A photo taken of a lightish-blue vehicle afterwards shows a badly damaged squad car. The entire front bumper is torn off revealing wires and the front tires next to the engine. The top of the vehicle is also caved in with the windshield completely shattered.

It was photographed a few feet from the side of the road.

The crash happened on Geddes Road near Division Street. No other vehicles or people were involved.

The trooper was taken to the University of Michigan hospital for their injuries and the crash remains under investigation.