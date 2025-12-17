Metro Detroit father accused of murdering his three children appears in court

The Brief John Skelton, who is accused of murdering his three children, appeared in court on Wednesday. Skelton spent the last 15 years in prison for abandoning his children. The preliminary exam is scheduled for mid-2026.



The father accused of murdering his three children made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

John Skelton was the last person to see his kids, but that was 15 years ago. How difficult will it be to get a conviction?

Timeline:

No testimony was taken Wednesday in the murder case of John Skelton, accused of murdering his three children. But that was 15 years ago when the children went missing.

Skelton spent the last 15 years in prison for abandoning his children, but just before he was to be released, the prosecutor filed murder charges against him.

Noted criminal defense attorney Bill Barnwell weighed in on the matter.

"The fact that the father was the last person with the children. He says they were given to an unknown, shadowy group," he said. "There’s no evidence for these things, so the prosecutor will say there’s a lot of circumstantial evidence. This is the person who is responsible. However, all the defense needs is reasonable doubt. It doesn’t matter what is likely. It doesn’t matter what is probable."

What's next:

The preliminary exam is scheduled for mid-2026.