Michigan travelers happy to be home from Florida amid Hurricane Milton evacuations

Cliff Sutela of Warren cut his vacation short, returning to Detroit Metro Airport before the expected Category 5 Hurricane Milton invades Southwest Florida.

The monster storm is expected to hit the Sunshine State and the southeastern US by midweek.

"They had a mandatory evacuation out in Fort Myers Beach today," Sutela said. "I mean, they just dealt with Hurricane Helene and another one is coming in.



"I feel bad for those people but I don’t know. It could be more devastation."

He’s not alone.

Mike Wilder is thankful to get back home just in time, with display monitors showing delays on more and more outbound Florida flights.

"The TV down there this morning was just inundated with the governor talking about making your plans. They had certain times that you can go get sandbags and things like that," Wilder said.

In the meantime many living in harm’s way are plotting their escape ahead of a storm with winds packing 180 mile-per-hour.

"I've definitely been on edge just because evacuations just keep growing by the minute," said Lauren Nunez.

Nunez is 20 minutes north of Sarasota and one hour south of Tampa. She’s getting out ASAP.

"I’m going to head to Orlando tomorrow morning and that’s where a lot of people are going," she said. "So it’s been really crazy to see that, just because it’s more inland."

Not far from her, the damage left by Hurricane Helene is still a lot to fathom.

"Ten minutes the other way where Anna Maria Island is, it’s just destroyed," she said. "The whole island was under water, trees were uprooted, businesses destroyed - homes by the water destroyed. And it’s really sad just because it’s a place I go to all the time, and it’s beautiful."

One thing is clear, time is running out regarding getting out of harm's way. Orlando International Airport is due to close by Wednesday. Many airlines are considering shutting down certain operations as this monster storm approaches landfall.

Mike Wilder at Metro Airport



