Blake's Farm helps vendors recover after storms disrupt Lavender Fest

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The Brief Lavender Fest closed Friday because of wildfire smoke and a Saturday storm damaged tents, displays and merchandise for several vendors. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Blake's Farm in Armada. A portion of Sunday's paid admission will be donated to artisan vendors impacted by the weekend's storms.



The annual Lavender Fest at Blake's Farm in Armada wraps up Sunday after a weekend marked by disruptions from wildfire smoke and severe weather.

What we know:

Blake's Farm said it will donate a portion of Sunday's paid admission to artisan vendors affected by the weekend's storms.

The backstory:

Blake's Lavender Festival gives visitors the chance to stroll through blooming lavender fields and enjoy a variety of lavender-inspired food, drinks and products. The festival also features an open-air marketplace with more than 200 Michigan artisans showcasing their handcrafted goods.

After the festival closed Friday because of poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke, many artisan vendors suffered significant losses when a fast-moving storm swept through the area.

According to Blake's Farm, some vendors were able to return Sunday, while others could not because their tents, displays and merchandise were damaged.

Several vendors shared photos and videos on social media showing the aftermath of the storm.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Photo: Terry Sharp)

What they're saying:

"If you've been thinking about visiting, today is a wonderful day to come out, support local makers, and enjoy the beauty of the lavender fields," organizers said in a social media post.

What's next:

Blake's Farm said it will continue monitoring wildfire smoke and air quality throughout the remainder of the festival and will provide updates if conditions change.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.