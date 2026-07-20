Michigan Air Quality Alert continues Monday; doctor weighs in on prolonged smoke exposure

The Brief The Air Quality Alert continues with the AQI expected to range between 101-150. Vulnerable groups are expected to be at risk Monday with the condition worsening. With the state impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke for nearly a week, a doctor explains the prolonged exposure effect.



The Air Quality Alert continues for Monday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires which plagued Michigan last week with hazardous conditions.

As of Monday morning, the Air Quality Alert Index is 93, which is hundreds lower than the state was hit with, less than week ago.

Related: Detroit air quality ranked worst in world again Friday

But the good news is, the improving trend is expected to continue. Alan Longstreet believes as today rolls on, the AQI score will grow to the Unhealthy For Some rating - between 101-150 with those who are sensitive with heart and lung issues to be most at risk.

The Air Quality Index score ratings are:

0-50 GOOD — Little to no risk

51-100 — MODERATE — A small number of unusually sensitive people may have health concerns

101-150 — UNHEALTHY FOR SOME — People with heart/lung disease, older adults and children should limit outdoor activities

151-200 — UNHEALTHY — Everyone should limit outdoor activities, unusually sensitive people should remain indoors.

201-300 — VERY UNHEALTHY — Everyone should remain indoors as much as possible.

Any score beyond 301 is HAZARDOUS.

Detroit air quality map

Big picture view:

Since Michigan residents have been dealing with smoke and breathing issues for days on end, questions have been raised about prolonged exposure to the smoke.

Related: Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality will worsen Monday, storms arrive overnight

FOX 2 spoke with Dr. Laurie Dixon, of the Trinity Livingston Emergency Department, about the exposure.

"I think there is a cumulative effect, just like when the heat goes on for days on end, and you don't get any relief from that," she said. "Breathing the bad air day after day, your body might be able to tolerate it for a day. But then when it keeps going on, I think it is harder on people and causes more of a reaction."

What you can do:

The National Weather Service is recommending that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory conditions like asthma.

Watch for symptoms including wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat, and

eyes.

You can help reduce air pollution by limiting activities, such as outdoor burning and use of residential wood burning devices.

Tips for households: Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

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