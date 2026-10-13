Michigan water tower a favorite to win 'Tank of the Year'

The Brief Voting is open for the 2026 People's Choice Tank of the Year contest that searches for the most innovative and creative water tanks in the country. The listed favorites to win this year's contest are water towers in Virginia, Minnesota, and Michigan. Voting ends on Oct. 16 with the winner announced on Oct. 23.



Numerous Midwest water towers are in contention for the 2026 People's Choice Tank of the Year contest held annually by Tnemec Company, inc. to celebrate the most innovative and creative water storage tanks in the United States.

Tank of the Year contest

The backstory:

Since 2006, Tnemec has held a contest to give water professionals and communities a way to share the stories behind tanks that have become local landmarks across North America.

"A water tower is often one of the most recognizable landmarks in a community, but behind it is an essential service that helps that community thrive," said Kevin Morris, Director of Water and Wastewater Sales at Tnemec Company, Inc. "People’s Choice gives communities an opportunity to celebrate their hometown pride and recognize the tanks that have become part of what makes their community home."

What you can do:

Tnemec invites the public to pick a favorite tank and crown the 2026 Tank of the Year. Voters may submit one vote per active email address.

The tank with the most votes will be named the 2026 People’s Choice winner on Oct. 19. That winner will then join 11 other finalists in consideration for the 2026 Tank of the Year, which a Tnemec committee of water tank enthusiasts plans to announce on Oct. 23.

All finalists and nominees will be featured in Tnemec’s 2027 water tank calendar, with the Tank of the Year winner featured in January.

Water tower in South Haven, Michigan (Tnemec)

Michigan

Local perspective:

Several Michigan water towers are in contention for this year's contest, with the tank in South Haven currently ranked as the third-best tank in the contest, just behind Detroit Lakes, Minnesota and Staunton, Virginia.

The full list of Michigan water tanks that have been nominated include:

Bay City

Benton Charter Township

Gwinn

Saginaw

Saint Clare

South Haven

Minnesota

Local perspective:

Minnesota has a handful of water towers nominated for Tank of the Year. Detroit Lakes leads the way for the state and is currently favored to finish in second place.

The list of the water tanks in contention for Minnesota include:

Burnsville

Center City

Conger

Detroit Lakes

Mound

North Branch

Prior Lake

Sauk Rapids

Stillwater

St. Paul

Illinois

Local perspective:

While not having a tank currently favored in the top three for the contest, Illinois has a decent number of nominated water towers in this year's contest. Check out the full list right here:

Cahokia Heights

Farmington

Geneseo

Geneva

Ladd

Maquette Heights

Mason City

New Holland

North Aurora

Pocahontas

Roscoe

Sparland

Westmont

Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Wisconsin may have the largest number of water towers up for nomination in the entire Midwest, maybe even the country, with 21 total water towers in contention (aside from maybe Iowa that has 26). Here's the full list of the below:

Appleton

Burlington

Caledonia

Elkhorn

Florence

Green Bay

Jackson

Junction City

Kellnersville

Lake Geneva

Little Chute

Madison

McFarland

Monona

Oconomowoc

Oconto

Oneida

Siren

Waynakee

West Baraboo

Whitehall

Ohio

Local perspective:

Here's the full list of every water tower nominated in Ohio:

Akron

Blanchard

Columbus

Mason

Piqua

Wooster

Indiana

Local perspective:

Check out the three water tanks nominated for Indiana:

Brownsburg

Fort Wayne

Noblesville

Iowa

Local perspective:

There are 26 total water towers nominated for Iowa, check out the full list of them here:

Agency

Altoona

Ankeny

Burlington

Cedar Rapids

Centerville

Coggon

Coulter

Diagonal

Donnellson

Eldridge

Grinnell

Hornick

Iowa City

Keokuk

Long Grove

Mechanicsville

Minden

Northwood

Palmer

Percival

Shellsburg

Urbana

West Des Moines

Winterset

Winthrop

North Dakota

Local perspective:

Only two water towers were nominated for North Dakota:

Grafton

St. Michael

South Dakota

Local perspective:

Just like its northern neighbor, South Dakota only had two nominations:

Kadoka

Yankton