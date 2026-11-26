Sterling Heights police shoot person with knife
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a person with a knife was shot by a police officer in Sterling Heights in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.
What we know:
It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 40000 block of Brentwood Drive, which is near 18 Mile and Mound roads.
Police were called there on a report that a man had a knife and someone had been stabbed in the leg.
When police got there, the sheriff’s office said an officer "made contact" with the person with a knife, and during the encounter, the officer shot the person.
The person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office didn’t identify those involved in the stabbing or shooting, or the officer involved.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting also weren’t given.
What's next:
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, as is standard protocol.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from a press release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.