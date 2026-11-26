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The Brief A police officer shot a person armed with a knife in Sterling Heights just after 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day near 18 Mile and Mound roads. Officers had responded to the 40000 block of Brentwood Drive on a report that someone was stabbed in the leg. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.



The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a person with a knife was shot by a police officer in Sterling Heights in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

What we know:

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 40000 block of Brentwood Drive, which is near 18 Mile and Mound roads.

Police were called there on a report that a man had a knife and someone had been stabbed in the leg.

When police got there, the sheriff’s office said an officer "made contact" with the person with a knife, and during the encounter, the officer shot the person.

The person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify those involved in the stabbing or shooting, or the officer involved.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting also weren’t given.

What's next:

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, as is standard protocol.