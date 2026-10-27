Michigan's 'I Voted' Stickers available at polls: Which will you pick?
(FOX 2) - Will it be the astronaut cat or the I Voted license plate? Perhaps it's the option with a Great Lakes freighter or a road construction sign?
While voting by election day is a civic duty, Michigan's ‘I Voted’ sticker options spice up the experience. The winning options were selected following a design contest that included more than 2,000 options.
Each option will be available at polls around the state up until Nov. 3.
The ‘I Voted’ sticker options
General Entry Winner - Created by Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven
High School Winner - Created by Lenore Coil of Saginaw
Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs
High School Winner - Created by Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights
High School Winner - Created by Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus
General Entry Winner - Created by Hilarie Williams of Oak Park
General Entry Winner - Created by Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township
Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Naia Montgomery of Detroit
Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus
Early voting in Michigan
Local perspective:
There is a lot of energy among Michigan's voters with more than a million ballots being cast.
According to the state's voting dashboard, 1.3 million votes have been sent in. 215,795 came from early voting precincts while another 1,176,375 were mailed in via absentee ballot.
That's approximately 18.8% of the state's total voters.
The Source: The Michigan Voting Dashboard was cited for this story.