The Brief While voting is a civic duty, selecting the sticker after casting a ballot may be the more fun part. Nine stickers are up for grabs at the polls. Michigan voters have already cast more than 1.3 million ballots during the early voting period.



Will it be the astronaut cat or the I Voted license plate? Perhaps it's the option with a Great Lakes freighter or a road construction sign?

While voting by election day is a civic duty, Michigan's ‘I Voted’ sticker options spice up the experience. The winning options were selected following a design contest that included more than 2,000 options.

Each option will be available at polls around the state up until Nov. 3.

The ‘I Voted’ sticker options

General Entry Winner - Created by Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven

High School Winner - Created by Lenore Coil of Saginaw

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs

High School Winner - Created by Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights

High School Winner - Created by Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus

General Entry Winner - Created by Hilarie Williams of Oak Park

General Entry Winner - Created by Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Naia Montgomery of Detroit

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus

Early voting in Michigan

Local perspective:

There is a lot of energy among Michigan's voters with more than a million ballots being cast.

According to the state's voting dashboard, 1.3 million votes have been sent in. 215,795 came from early voting precincts while another 1,176,375 were mailed in via absentee ballot.

That's approximately 18.8% of the state's total voters.