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Michigan's 'I Voted' Stickers available at polls: Which will you pick?

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published October 27, 2026 10:44 AM EDT
Published October 27, 2026 10:44 AM EDT
Eight days out from Election Day
Eight days out from Election Day

Eight days out from Election Day

With eight days to go until Election Day, and on the heels of visits by President Trump and Former President Obama, The Pulse breaks down Roop Raj's exclusive one-on-one interview with President Trump, and discusses the races with Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio and Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. Plus, Attorney Todd Flood discusses the latest on several lawsuits involving Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

The Brief

    • While voting is a civic duty, selecting the sticker after casting a ballot may be the more fun part.
    • Nine stickers are up for grabs at the polls.
    • Michigan voters have already cast more than 1.3 million ballots during the early voting period. 

(FOX 2) - Will it be the astronaut cat or the I Voted license plate? Perhaps it's the option with a Great Lakes freighter or a road construction sign?

While voting by election day is a civic duty, Michigan's ‘I Voted’ sticker options spice up the experience. The winning options were selected following a design contest that included more than 2,000 options.

Each option will be available at polls around the state up until Nov. 3. 

The ‘I Voted’ sticker options

General Entry Winner - Created by Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven

High School Winner - Created by Lenore Coil of Saginaw

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs

High School Winner - Created by Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights

High School Winner - Created by Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus

General Entry Winner - Created by Hilarie Williams of Oak Park

General Entry Winner - Created by Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Naia Montgomery of Detroit 

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus

Early voting in Michigan

Local perspective:

There is a lot of energy among Michigan's voters with more than a million ballots being cast.

According to the state's voting dashboard, 1.3 million votes have been sent in. 215,795 came from early voting precincts while another 1,176,375 were mailed in via absentee ballot.

That's approximately 18.8% of the state's total voters.

The Source: The Michigan Voting Dashboard was cited for this story. 

2026 ElectionsMichigan