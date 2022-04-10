Michigan's new $40 million welcome center opening delayed by supply chain struggles

article

Supply chain issues have delayed the opening of the Michigan statehouse’s $40 million welcome center.

Heritage Hall, the State Capitol’s underground visitor center, had been set to open in May. But Executive Director Rob Blackshaw said in an email that the Capitol Commission now anticipates it won’t open until late June.

The delay is due to sourcing aluminum for the frames of glass panels on a curtain wall that’s part of the project, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Aluminum delays were discussed at last month’s Capitol Commission meeting as potentially stemming from a lack of access to Russian materials as the country’s invasion of Ukraine unfolded.

But Blackshaw said that while some U.S. manufacturers get their aluminum from Russia, the commission has "not been told that the product we are using comes directly from Russia."

"Unfortunately, there are many unknown factors within the supply chain that affect the delivery of materials," he added.

Heritage Hall, a 40,000-square-foot (3,716-square-meter) basement facility, will offer space for legislative events, private gatherings, student groups and tours by supplementing Michigan’s State Capitol grounds. It will boast adjustable space for meetings and catered events.