Police investigating 14-year-old stabbed at Royal Oak Township hotel

Michigan State Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday night at a Royal Oak Township hotel.

The backstory:

Troopers were called around 10:25 p.m. to the American Inn & Suites in the 11000 block of West Eight Mile Road after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with a stab wound to his leg. Officials have not said what led up to the incident.

Troopers provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet, before EMS transported the boy to a local hospital. His mother was notified and taken to the hospital by troopers.

Investigators interviewed multiple people at the scene and are developing leads on a possible suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call MSP at 248-584-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.