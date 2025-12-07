Police investigating 14-year-old stabbed at Royal Oak Township hotel
ROYAL OAK TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday night at a Royal Oak Township hotel.
The backstory:
Troopers were called around 10:25 p.m. to the American Inn & Suites in the 11000 block of West Eight Mile Road after receiving a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the teen with a stab wound to his leg. Officials have not said what led up to the incident.
Troopers provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet, before EMS transported the boy to a local hospital. His mother was notified and taken to the hospital by troopers.
Investigators interviewed multiple people at the scene and are developing leads on a possible suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call MSP at 248-584-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: Information for this story came from Michigan State Police.