Mike Rogers vs. Elissa Slotkin: Where the Senate hopefuls stand on issues

The last time a Republican won the race for one of Michigan's two U.S. Senate seats was in 1994, when Spencer Abraham beat Democrat Bob Carr by nearly 10 points. Abraham would go on to lose his reelection bid in 2000 to Debbie Stabbenow, the current holder of the seat that is now in contention in the 2024 election.

This year may be the Republican Party's best chance to reclaim the seat in 24 years. Already a presidential election that could drive high levels of turnout, it features two political heavyweights with similar backgrounds dealing with intelligence, who have both won races for Congress and have experience campaigning in high-stakes political competitions.

Mike Rogers was elected to Congress in 2000, serving as Michigan's 8th District representative until 2014. Elissa Slotkin currently represents Michigan's 7th District, winning her first two races by tight margins before announcing her plan to run for Stabbenow's seat.

The Issues

Before running for office, both Slotkin and Rogers spent time in the federal government, with the Democrat working for the CIA, spending three tours in Iraq and the Republican working as a special agent in the FBI in Chicago. Rogers eventually served as the Chair of the House intelligence committee.

Both have played up their security expertise in the Middle East and at home - showcasing that experience in commercials online and on TV.

Among the biggest issues both candidates have focused on is America's relationship with China. Rogers has argued the country has stolen intellectual property from the U.S., tying President Joe Biden to theft in attack ads by claiming he has failed to protect American business.

And in Michigan, concerns over Chinese influence at a new electric battery plant on the west side of the state has become a political football with Republicans claiming Slotkin has not been transparent in helping secure the deal, which included hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies.

Slotkin's campaign has also worked to tie Rogers to China, with one advertisement criticizing his past work in an advisory role for telecom companies as helping facilitate more access for foreign business in the U.S.

While abortion is not on the ballot in Michigan this year, that hasn't stopped advertisements critical of Rogers over his past support of restricting abortion.

And in another advertisement from her team, Slotkin played up her work trying to regulate drug companies and efforts to reduce pricing on critical medicines like insulin, showcasing Medicare's new ability to negotiate drug prices.