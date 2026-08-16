6 people found dead in Northern Michigan: What we know

The Brief Six people were found dead in three different locations in northern Michigan Friday. Authorities gave a statement Sunday and identified five victims by age and gender, but have not disclosed any potential relationships to one another. The victims include three people found at a Lake Township home, one person at a separate home in Missaukee County and one person found in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake.



Michigan State Police detectives in Cadillac are still working to determine a possible motive after six people were found dead at three locations in northern Michigan on Friday.

What happened in Missaukee County

The backstory:

MSP detectives said troopers were called around 11:40 a.m. Friday to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township for a reported shooting.

Three people were found dead in the home, and a teenage girl was transported to the hospital. The suspect, identified as a 39-year-old man, left the scene before police arrived, prompting a large-scale search.

During the search, authorities found a fourth victim dead at a separate home in Missaukee County.

A fifth victim was found in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake, police said. The suspect was also found dead.

The victims

What we know:

Here's what we know so far about the victims:

Five victims have been identified by age and gender.

A 13-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in critical condition. She remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Three people were found dead at a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township. They were identified as a 45-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.

During the search, a fourth victim was found dead at a separate home in Missaukee County. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man.

A fifth victim, a 29-year-old woman, was found in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake alongside the suspect, Chad Hickman, police said.

The Suspect

The other side:

Here's what we know about the suspect:

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Chad Hickman. Investigators said Hickman left the scene before police arrived, prompting a large-scale search.

Chad Hickman, 39, was found dead after a large search in Missaukee County, according to the Associated Press.

Hickman was convicted in 2024 of misdemeanor fourth-degree child abuse, according to court records, cited by the AP. He was sentenced to one year in jail. In the same case, the court dismissed felony assault and criminal sexual conduct charges, the AP reports.

A man named Tim Penrose, who lives on the street where the 53-year-old man was found dead, stated that Hickman lived in that same house, according to the AP. He also said Hickman frequently harassed him and his wife, though did not elaborate.

Authorities release statement Sunday

What they're saying:

"As we learn more information about the tragic events in Missaukee County, familiar patterns will emerge. Our immediate concern must be for the victims and their loved ones as they grieve," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald in a statement Sunday. "However, we must also take seriously the gun violence public health crisis, so we can prevent future tragedies and keep our communities safe."

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating to identify a possible motive in the shooting. Michigan State Police also noted that no major updates would be given over the weekend.

The investigation remains ongoing.