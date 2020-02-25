Missing 16-year-old hasn't been seen since Saturday in Detroit

The family of Jaden Davis, a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, is asking for help trying to find him after four days of not seeing him.

According to his family, Jaden was last seen in Detroit's Green Acres neighborhood near 8 Mile Road on Stratford.

Police said he left the house after getting into argument with his mother.

Jaden stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. His family said he has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm and was wearing a bright blue hoodie and a black backpack.

The family, including his mother, are asking anyone with information to contact the family at 313-596-1240.